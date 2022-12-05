Biocon Biologics appoints Shreehas Tambe as managing director and CEO.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon & Biocon Biologics, said, “I am extremely pleased that Shreehas is taking on the responsibility of leading Biocon Biologics as MD & CEO at a time when the company is gearing up for global leadership in biosimilars with the closing of the Viatris acquisition. His demonstrated track record of business success, deep technical and operational expertise provide him with proven leadership capabilities to assume this role. Shreehas will be aided by a highly experienced Executive Leadership Team in building a future-ready, world leading biosimilars player and a well-recognized global brand that is committed to impact global healthcare. I extend my best wishes to him for a successful journey ahead."