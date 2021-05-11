New Delhi: Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has expressed concern over shortage of Covid vaccines and sought better transparency from the government regarding their availability so that citizens could patiently wait for their turn.

"Very concerned about why vaccines are in such short supply. Can we please know where the 70 million doses are being deployed every month? @MoHFW_INDIA We need better transparency to avoid the suspense. If a timetable of supplies is made public people can patiently wait their turn," Mazumdar-Shaw said in a tweet.

Very concerned about why vaccines are in such short supply. Can we please know where the 70 million doses are being deployed every month? @MoHFW_INDIA We need better transparency to avoid the suspense. If a timetable of supplies is made public people can patiently wait their turn — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) May 11, 2021

"My concern comes from why we hear of declining vaccination numbers and some centres not completing their vaccination quotas - States should share daily vaccination dashboards," she said in another tweet.

My concern comes from why we hear of declining vaccination numbers n some centres not completing their vaccination quotas - States shd share daily vaccination dashboards @CMofKarnataka @BBMPCOMM https://t.co/OzHUOLvqE7 — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) May 11, 2021

Amid the deadly second Covid-19 wave, India opened its Covid-19 vaccination drive for all above the age of 18 years from May 1. Currently, India’s two vaccine makers produce an estimated 70 million doses each month of the two approved shots — AstraZeneca, made by the Serum Institute of India, and another by Bharat Biotech.

But from May 1, all available stock has been divided into two, with 50% purchased by the government going to public health centers to inoculate those above 45. The remaining half is being purchased by states and the private sector directly from manufacturers at set prices to give adults below 45.

Things could change in the coming months as the government last month gave an advance to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, which could help boost manufacturing. And last week, India received its first batch of Sputnik V vaccines. Russia has signed a deal with an Indian pharma company Dr Reddy's to distribute 125 million doses.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,29,942 fresh Covid infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities, the data updated by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am showed.





