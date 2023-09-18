Biocon ropes in Peter Bains as group CEO

Biotechnology major Biocon Ldt, on Monday, appointed its Board of Director member, Peter Bains, as its new group Chief Executive Officer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To takeover the position, Peter Bains, stepped down from his role as non-executive independent director from the Board of Biocon Ltd with with immediate effect.

"Consequently, he has also ceased to be a member of the audit committee, risk management committee and stakeholders relationship committee of the company," said the company in its stock exchange filing.

About Peter Bains He has over 30 years of experience in strategic and operational leadership, including at board, CEO and senior corporate levels. He served as CEO and on the Board of Syngene International Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, for almost 6 years from 2010, and led the company to its successful public listing in 2015, Biocon said.

During his tenure in Syngene, he took the firm through its IPO in 2015. He had also served as CEO of Sosei Group, which is a Japanese-listed biopharmaceutical company. Before taking the position, Peter had also worked with GlaxoSmithKline over a period of 23 years. During his tenure in the company he held several roles, including head of global marketing and senior vice-president of commercial development for GSK's International region.