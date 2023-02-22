‘Biotech can become a powerhouse in India’: Novartis’ Narasimhan
Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan on the impossible odds of drug discovery, R&D and India’s regulatory regime.
Vasant ‘Vas’ Narasimhan completed five years as the CEO of Novartis—the $50 billion Swiss pharma giant—this month. He has calibrated the company’s focus by exiting a number of businesses and focussing on its core as an innovation-driven drugmaker, leveraging data science and digital technologies to bolster R&D and aid the drug discovery process. The US-born physician-turned-CEO, whose parents migrated to the US from Tamil Nadu, sat down with Sruthijith K.K. for a conversation on The Sketch podcast. He discussed the strategic direction Novartis has taken under his watch, the company’s presence in India and his expectations from the market, his agenda for the next five years, the evolution of cancer therapies, the future of Indian pharma sector and his thoughts on India’s drugs regulatory regime. Edited excerpts:
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more