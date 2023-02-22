‘Biotech can become a powerhouse in India’: Novartis’ Narasimhan

You have to have a really strong comfort with failure. We fail a lot. That failure can’t dissuade you from trying again. I think the reason we’re able to do it is that most people in our company, and in our sector, are deeply passionate about improving human health. And they’re willing to take these long odds. Because, it’s such an incredible thing to improve people’s ability to live longer, healthier lives. And when you make a scientific discovery, it’s extraordinary. And, of course, then you can hopefully generate the returns down the line. The biggest thing I’ve learned about portfolio management, the business element of this, is you can pick the losers. So, the art of this is to keep screening and say here are the things which are unlikely to really make a big difference in medicine. And stop those and then hope among all the rest, you might get a hit and accept the fact you might go years without getting a big hit. And that’s when you have to have tremendous courage to stay the course. And that’s why I think in the end, while our sector has been around for 150 years, you really only have 10-12 giant players. Those are companies that had the courage to stay the course.