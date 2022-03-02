BitConnect’s indicted founder Satish Kumbhani vanished, SEC says

Kumbhani, 36, “has likely relocated from India to an unknown address in a foreign country," SEC attorney Richard Primoff said in a filing in federal court in Manhattan. “Since November, the commission has been consulting with that country’s financial regulatory authorities in an attempt to locate Kumbhani’s address. At present, however, Kumbhani’s location remains unknown." Primoff said the SEC couldn’t say “when its efforts to locate him will be successful, if at all."