BlackBuck CEO says company not moving out of Bengaluru after heated debate over ‘pothole’ post

BlackBuck Logistics Solutions CEO Rajesh Yabaji has clarified that his company is not moving out of Bengaluru, but is relocating parts of its operations to a different location within the city, dismissing earlier media reports.

“BlackBuck started its operations in the year 2015 from Bengaluru, beginning from a small office near the Sony Signal at Koramangala. As we expanded our operations and teams, we moved to the Bellandur Outer Ring Road (ORR) in 2016 for larger office spaces and better suited facilities. The ORR, The city of Bengaluru and The state of Karnataka has enabled the company with the needed resources, infrastructure, talent density and opportunities to grow into a large company, making a meaningful impact across the trucking ecosystem in India,” he said in a statement posted on X.