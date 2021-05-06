Subscribe
Home >Companies >People >BlackRock at odds with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway over disclosures

BlackRock at odds with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway over disclosures

A file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,
4 min read . 06 May 2021 DAWN LIM, The Wall Street Journal

  • Shareholder proposals highlight tensions between asset managers promoting ESG disclosures and executives who are pushing back

The world’s largest asset manager is in disagreement with the world’s most famous investor.

BlackRock Inc. voted for two shareholder proposals that would require Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. to publish disclosures on how it manages climate risk and diversity efforts across its many businesses. Berkshire’s two shareholder-led proposals didn’t pass, but around a quarter of votes cast were in favor of the two proposals, Berkshire said during its annual meeting Saturday.

