BlackRock at odds with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway over disclosures
- Shareholder proposals highlight tensions between asset managers promoting ESG disclosures and executives who are pushing back
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The world’s largest asset manager is in disagreement with the world’s most famous investor.
BlackRock Inc. voted for two shareholder proposals that would require Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. to publish disclosures on how it manages climate risk and diversity efforts across its many businesses. Berkshire’s two shareholder-led proposals didn’t pass, but around a quarter of votes cast were in favor of the two proposals, Berkshire said during its annual meeting Saturday.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!