Mumbai: EPL Ltd on Friday announced that its board of directors have appointed Anand Kripalu as the Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective August 18, 2021.

Anand has over 30 years of experience in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. Prior to joining EPL, Anand spent seven years as the MD & CEO of Diageo India, and also a member of Diageo’s Global Executive Committee. His leadership approach and focus, helped in growing businesses and brands through innovation, transforming sales, driving productivity, with the right structure, talent, and culture.

Prior to joining Diageo, Anand spent almost eight years with Mondelez International (earlier, Cadbury) as the President of India and South East Asia business, where he played a key role in leading Mondelez after the Cadbury acquisition by Kraft in India.

Prior to this he spent 22 years in the Unilever Group where he held various senior sales and marketing roles.

Anand received his Bachelor of Technology in Electronics from IIT, Madras. He holds an MBA from IIM, Calcutta, where he received the Distinguished Alumnus Award. He has also completed the Advanced Management Program from Wharton Business School.

In a separate filing, EPL inform that Sudhanshu Vats has resigned from the post of Director, CEO and Managing Director effective from 31 August 2021 and will also cease as key managerial personnel pursuant to applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013.

“Anand has an exceptional track record, deep understanding of evolving consumer trends and unique ability to shape culture and talent of global organizations and he is the ideal leader for EPL’s next phase of growth. I would also like to thank Sudhanshu for his enormous contribution during a challenging period in strengthening EPL’s market leadership and wish him all the best for the future, "said Davinder Singh Brar, Chairman, EPL.

EPL is the largest global specialty packaging company, manufacturing laminated plastic tubes catering to the FMCG and Pharma space, employing over 3,366 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

