‘Blend data with storytelling to connect with consumers’

We embarked on a brand transformation journey around four years ago based on what the competition was doing and how new-age consumer expectations and aspirations were evolving. Competition was making a lot of noise around uncertainty and unfortunate events and how life insurance products will address these concerns. When we spoke to consumers, we realized new-age customers were articulating their expectations on life goals, such as building a second home by 40, to have a startup by 35, to give parents a Europe tour by 30, so on and so forth. And, we said we want to be their life-goal enabler. Earlier, we had a mascot called Super Agent, someone in the late 40s. It was becoming irrelevant in the context of new, emerging consumer sentiments. The repositioning exercise is resonating well with the audiences and internal stakeholders. It’s not just positioning, it is also the entire sales narrative—the approach, the products and the tools to start understanding the customers’ life goals.

