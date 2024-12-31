Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa took on the role of a delivery agent this New Year's Eve, setting up camp at a Gurugram store to pack and deliver orders for the company's 10-minute delivery service. Sharing his experience on X, he posted a picture of himself in a bright yellow delivery jacket, stating, "Starting the NYE posts this year from one of our stores (in Nirvana Country, Gurugram)."