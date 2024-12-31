Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa took on the role of a delivery agent this New Year's Eve, setting up camp at a Gurugram store to pack and deliver orders for the company's 10-minute delivery service. Sharing his experience on X, he posted a picture of himself in a bright yellow delivery jacket, stating, "Starting the NYE posts this year from one of our stores (in Nirvana Country, Gurugram)."
Dhindsa humorously noted that he managed to pack an order in just under three minutes, but joked about being "too slow" compared to the average picking time.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.