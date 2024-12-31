Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa might deliver your order on New Year's Eve

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa worked as a delivery agent on New Year's Eve at a Gurugram store, packing orders for the company's quick delivery service. He humorously shared his experience on X, noting he packed an order in under three minutes but felt slow compared to average times.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa took on the role of a delivery agent this New Year's Eve, setting up camp at a Gurugram store to pack and deliver orders for the company's 10-minute delivery service. Sharing his experience on X, he posted a picture of himself in a bright yellow delivery jacket, stating, "Starting the NYE posts this year from one of our stores (in Nirvana Country, Gurugram)."

Dhindsa humorously noted that he managed to pack an order in just under three minutes, but joked about being "too slow" compared to the average picking time.

In the next post, he revealed that he was now going to pick an order and pack it. "Let's see how much time it takes me," he joked.

"Sorry for the delay and happy new year to whoever's order this was," he wrote.

Albinder Dhindsa shared an update on his next order. "Just picked an order which has a mini air hockey table and a couple of other items! Will be delivering this one as well," he said.

Blinkit surpasses 2023 NYE total orders by 5pm on NYE 2024 On New Year's Eve 2024, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced that the company had already surpassed its total order count from the previous year by 5 PM on December 31. This impressive milestone highlights the growing demand for quick delivery services during the festive season, showcasing Blinkit's ability to meet customer needs effectively.

“Back in office and just saw that we've already crossed the total number of orders we did on NYE 2023. Happened around 5 PM today! 🚀", he wrote on X.

Blinkit launches large order fleet Albinder Dhindsa not only took on the role of a delivery agent but also announced the launch of a new fleet of electric vehicles designed for handling large orders, particularly for electronics and party supplies. In a post, he revealed that these vehicles are currently operational in Delhi and Gurugram, with plans to expand to other cities soon.