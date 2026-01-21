Blinkit chief Albinder Singh Dhindsa to replace Deepinder Goyal as Eternal CEO: 5 things to know about him

Eternal, the online delivery company which operates Zomato and Blinkit, on Wednesday said that founder Deepinder Goyal will step down as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Singh Dhindsa has been named as the company's new CEO. Goyal will take on the role of vice chairman.

Goyal highlighted Dhindsa's leadership in building the team, culture, and supply chain at Blinkit.

"He has the DNA of a battle-hardened founder, and his ability to execute far exceeds mine," Goyal said, noting that Blinkit remains the largest growth opportunity and will remain Dhindsa's top priority.

The online delivery firm reported a sequential rise in third-quarter profit on surging demand for quick-delivery services. Its profit jumped twofold to ₹102 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

5 Things to know about Dhindsa

Educational background Albinder Dhindsa earned his BTech from IIT Delhi in 2004. He later moved to New York to attend Columbia Business School, where he completed his MBA between 2010 and 2012. During his time at Columbia, he specialized in strategy, leadership, and finance, gaining a vital global outlook. This blend of technical expertise and business acumen eventually paved the way for his career as an entrepreneur.

Professional track record Dhindsa launched his professional career in the United States before moving back to India. Prior to making his mark in e-commerce, he gained experience in finance and consulting. He began in 2005 as a Transportation Analyst at URS Corporation, later moving to Cambridge Systematics in 2007 as a Senior Associate. In 2011, he spent a brief period as an Associate at UBS Investment Bank in New York, deepening his understanding of international finance.

Later in 2011, he returned to India to serve as the Head of International Operations at Zomato. In this role, he was central to the company’s global scaling efforts, gaining firsthand experience in managing a high-growth technology enterprise.

The evolution of Blinkit In May 2014, Dhindsa co-founded Grofers (now known as Blinkit) alongside Saurabh Kumar. Originally launched as a hyperlocal delivery provider, the service focused on the rapid delivery of daily essentials — a nascent concept in the Indian market at the time. Over more than a decade, Dhindsa grew the platform into a leader in the quick-commerce sector. In 2022, the company reached a major milestone when it was acquired by Zomato.

Notable accomplishments Dhindsa is recognized as a pioneer of quick-commerce in India. He successfully navigated the strategic shift from Grofers to Blinkit, transitioning the business into a 10-minute grocery delivery model. This evolution defined a new e-commerce category in the region and established the industry standard for ultra-fast logistics.