Blinkit’s free ambulance service: Why non-emergency rides cost ₹2,500, Deepinder Goyal explains

Blinkit's free ambulance service is undergoing a pricing change, with Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal announcing that users will now have to pay ₹2,500 for non-emergency transfers. However, ambulance services for medical emergencies will continue to remain free.

Explaining the decision on Thursday, Goyal said the service had handled approximately 20,000 emergency cases and around 42,000 cases in total over the past two years, without charging users.

"In the last two years, we have served ~20,000 emergency cases (~42,000 cases in total). We haven't charged a single rupee for any of them. And we want to keep it that way."

However, the company has observed a growing number of bookings for routine medical check-ups, hospital visits and transfers from hospitals to homes, rather than genuine emergencies.

"With everything free, a growing share of bookings are for routine checkups, hospital visits and hospital-to-home transfers, trips that an Uber or private transport could have handled just as easily," Goyal said.

According to him, such bookings tie up fully equipped ambulances and trained paramedics who could otherwise be available to attend to patients facing life-threatening medical emergencies.

Blinkit ambulance service: What changes with the ₹ 2,500 fee? Under the revised pricing structure, emergency ambulance transfers will continue to be free, while non-emergency transfers will attract a charge of ₹2,500, payable after the trip.

"Emergency transfers, free as always. Non-emergency transfers, ₹2,500, charged after the trip," Goyal said, adding that the fee is broadly in line with charges levied by private ambulance operators.

Goyal also clarified that the revenue generated from non-emergency transfers would go to the Eternal Foundation, which operates the ambulance service. The money will be used to expand its operations.

The decision comes as the company looks to balance the availability of emergency ambulance services with the growing demand for other types of medical transportation.

Blinkit plans to expand ambulance service to major Indian cities Goyal said the company's training academy was scaling up to support the expansion of its ambulance operations, while maintaining service quality.

"Our training academy is scaling as fast as we can without compromising on quality, and (Eternal CEO) Albinder Dhindsaand team are committed to bringing Blinkit Ambulance to all major cities in India in the next 2-4 years," he said.

The pricing change has also drawn reactions on social media, with some users supporting the decision to charge for non-emergency transfers while keeping emergency services free.

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"When something is free, someone will always stretch it. Charging for non-emergency use keeps 10-minute ambulances free for the people who truly need them. Smart, principled call," commented a LinkedIn user.

"Charging for non-emergency usage seems like a practical way to protect availability without compromising the service's core purpose. The focus on trained paramedics is equally important," added another.

When did Blinkit launch its 10-minute ambulance service? Blinkit launched its 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram in January 2025, initially deploying five ambulances.

The vehicles were equipped with oxygen cylinders, defibrillators, stretchers, monitors and emergency medicines to provide medical assistance during emergencies.

The service received widespread appreciation on social media. Recently, a user thanked Blinkit for helping save his grandmother's life, saying that the ambulance reached their home within minutes and transported her to a hospital emergency ward.