‘Blockchain uses are far beyond cryptos’

Two things happened in payment and it happened in India too. Contactless payments grew 15-fold in India in 18 months. What we are seeing is that as the economy is opening, the shift to digital is sticking. It is becoming omnichannel. In categories like grocery and food, the shift to digital is stickier as more people are shopping online than before the pandemic. In other categories such as department stores where people want to touch and feel, we are seeing an omnichannel approach, but digital is much higher.