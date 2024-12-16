Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's net worth surged to $117 billion in 2024, reflecting significant growth compared to other billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

Nvidia is one of the most valued tech companies in the world right now. The chipmaking company's market share for AI chips is nearly 90 per cent as of June 2024, according to Bloomberg. It is the third most valuable company in the world with a market capitalisation of $279.020 trillion after Apple and Microsoft, as per companiesmarketcap.

With the company's growth in 2024, the net worth of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has also risen. Huang has added $76 billion to his net worth since the beginning of 2024, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His total net worth is at $ 117 billion.

Other gainers Huang's net worth has soared more than Jeff Bezos, the second richest person in the world, who has added nearly $70 billion to his net worth. As of December 16, the Nvidia CEO's net worth is at $117 billion. Among the top billionaires, the net worth of Huang has soared the most after Tesla boss Elon Musk and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The net worth of Elon Musk has risen by $226 billion, the highest on the list. Currently, Musk's net worth stands at $455 billion. Zuckerberg has added $91 billion this year, taking his net worth to $219 billion.

Huang currently serves as the President and CEO of Nvidia, a company specialising in AI technology. The company was founded by Jensen Huang, Chris Malachowsky, and Curtis Priem in 1993. It introduced AI-based services in 2012 through the AlexNet neural network, classifying images into 1,000 categories.