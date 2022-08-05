Blue Dart re-appoints Balfour Manuel as MD

Blue Dart also strengthened its Board, with the induction of Prakash Apte and Padmini Khare Kaicker as independent directors of the company for a term of five years, effective from 28 July
NEW DELHI: Blue Dart Express Ltd., an integrated transportation and distribution logistics company, has re-appointed Balfour Manuel as managing director for another five-year term, effective 16 May. The shareholders of the company approved his re-appointment at the recently held annual general meeting.
Balfour Manuel has been instrumental in the success of Blue Dart since its inception. He has been with the organisation since in 1983. He has been responsible for the organisation’s market-differentiating capabilities which includes an extensive ground as well as robust air network supported by the company’s own fleet of aircraft and an extensive reach of over 55,000 locations across the nation.
Sharad Upasani, Chairman, Blue Dart, said, “Despite the VUCA environment, under Balfour’s leadership, we are elated to see the robust growth that Blue Dart has achieved in the last four years. His extensive knowledge and all-round experience in the logistics sector has enabled the organisation to surpass emerging challenges and remain a leader in the logistics space. We are optimistic that, the ensuing years, will be more rewarding and Blue Dart will continue to deliver excellent results year over years.
“The next five years are going to be challenging and I am grateful to have this opportunity to set new benchmarks. Like always, we will persistently focus on overall sustainable growth and expansion and remain the nation’s trade facilitator and a deeply customer-centric brand, offering wide range of logistics solutions that cater to our customers’ needs...," said Manuel.
