BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Rudratej Singh, the President and CEO of BMW Group India, passed away on Monday. He was 46.

The company said in a statement that the cause of his death is not known yet.

"BMW Group India, with profound sorrow, announces the demise of Rudratej Singh (46), President and Chief Executive Officer on April 20. The cause behind the sudden and unexpected demise is yet to be ascertained. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult period," a company statement said.

Rudratej Singh joined BMW Group India on August 1, 2019.

The company said that his transformational vision and strategic orientation played a crucial role in navigation of BMW Group India in a challenging business environment.

His demise comes at a crucial junction when BMW Group India was in midst of implementing strategic measures for strengthening the dealer network across India, it said.



