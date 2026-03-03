Boat founder Aman Gupta announces new venture Offbeat Studios, claims ‘still hungry, still impatient and still driven’

Boat founder Aman Gupta on Tuesday, 3 March, announced the launch of his new venture, Offbeat Studios, after stepping down from an operational role at the electronics company.

In a post on the social media platform X, Gupta wrote, “With every birthday, some grow older, I grow bolder. I am still hungry, still impatient and still driven. Aman 2.0 begins soon. Introducing my new venture.”

Gupta shared the new venture's X handle on his post; however, he did not provide any additional details about OffBeat Studios. He has not revealed the latest company's business model, funding plans, team memebers, or timeline of its launch.

Aman Gupta's investment idealogy In an earlier post, the entrepreneur and angel investor highlighted that his investment philosophy is to invest in a company's founder and their qualities, rather than focus on funding formulas.

“I have never been an Excel sheet investor. I invest in founders, not formulas,” said Gupta.

Highlighting his investment in Let's Try, the Shark Tank judge said that his ROI from the company has possibly been the most successful in Shark Tank India's history. Aman Gupta credited this achievement to qualities such as supporting passion, enthusiasm, and hunger.

Change in management at Boat In September of last year, Imagine Marketing Limited (IML), the parent company of the audio and wearable brand Boat, announced Gaurav Nayyar's appointment as its new CEO. He succeeds co-founder Sameer Mehta, who is transitioned to the role of Executive Director. Co-founder Aman Gupta will remain as a Non-Executive Director, PTI reported.

Boat IPO plans Mint earlier reported that Imagine Marketing opted for the confidential filing route to submit its draft IPO document earlier in 2025. Reports indicate the firm is targeting a valuation of approximately $1.5 billion (almost ₹13,000 crore).

Founded in 2016, Boat has become one of India’s leading consumer electronics brands, especially in audio wearables, smartwatches, and personal accessories.