Boeing’s new CEO is hands on. He’s being handed a company in crisis.
Sharon Terlep , Chip Cutter , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Aug 2024, 04:32 PM IST
SummaryRobert “Kelly” Ortberg will need both strategic vision and an eye for detail as he tries to revamp a manufacturing giant that has been hobbled by production delays, factory flubs and quality lapses.
Robert “Kelly" Ortberg was well known on Wall Street for striking big deals as the leader of Rockwell Collins. But back in Iowa, the aerospace executive was known for paying attention to issues that rarely made headlines, like the VIP spots in the company parking lot.
