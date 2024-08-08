Boeing’s new CEO is hands on. He’s being handed a company in crisis.

Boeing—whose nearly $80 billion in annual revenue dwarfs the $5 billion at Ortberg’s prior employer—has a raft of problems. It faces federal monitoring due to its guilty-plea agreement related to two fatal 737 MAX crashes. Investigators are probing how a fuselage panel on a 737 MAX fell out midair on a Jan. 5 flight. Workers have portrayed management as dismissive of quality and safety concerns due to its “push, push, push, go, go, go" focus on production, according to evidence released this week by U.S. accident investigators. It has burned through more than $8 billion in six months, sparking liquidity fears.