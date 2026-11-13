Bondbazaar appoints S Sambath Kumar as the new CEO, replacing founder Suresh Darak. Who is he?

Bondbazaar has officially appointed S Sambath Kumar as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The new update from the Fixed-income investment platform arrives amid the company's focus on its next growth phase. It is currently focusing on strengthening its digital investment ecosystem while also expanding distribution and increasing fixed-income investments among retail investors in the country, the company shared in a press note.
As per the company, S Sambath Kumar will lead Bondbazaar's next phase of growth. He will be focusing on strengthening its technology platform, enhancing the digital investment experience and ensuring fixed-income investment opportunities become more accessible in India.
S Sambath Kumar comes with an experience of more than 25 years across financial services, business development, product strategy and distribution. Before Bondbazaar, Kumar served as Chief Distribution Officer at HDFC Securities. His responsibilities involved several product initiatives through which he expanded the distribution reach of the company.
Before HDFC Securities, he was the segment head of business development at Reliance Capital Asset Management. He was also associated with Spark Capital.
"Our focus will be on strengthening the platform, expanding our reach and delivering a seamless, transparent, and trusted investment experience for investors across India," Kumar said in a statement as quoted by PTI.
The new appointment comes as India's digital investment landscape continues to expand, opening up new avenues to increase retail participation in the fixed-income segment.
Bondbazaar is looking to capitalise on this growing opportunity with its technology-led platform. The company enables retail investors to access both government and corporate bonds. Its offerings include transparent, market-linked pricing, real-time purchase and sale of bonds, zero brokerage charges and an entry-level investment amount of just ₹100.
Bondbazaar was founded in 2020 by Suresh Darak to simplify bond investments, promoting financial growth for retail.
"Bondbazaar is a comprehensive financial platform that empowers investors with a diverse range of fixed-income and wealth-building products while providing unparalleled expertise in bonds as the core offering. We transform the way individuals and institutions invest in bonds and other financial instruments, making the process simpler, more transparent, and accessible through partnerships, education, and innovation," reads the official website about the company.
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