Boos, shouts and a Google billionaire: What happened when Eric Schmidt tried to talk AI at a 2026 graduation

Students at the University of Arizona interrupted former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt with sustained booing during his commencement address on Friday after he began speaking about artificial intelligence and its impact on the workforce, in one of the most striking scenes to emerge from this year's graduation season, according to Business Insider report.

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While other speakers at the ceremony drew applause and cheers, Schmidt's remarks about technology's role in reshaping society landed differently with an audience of graduates stepping into one of the most uncertain job markets in a generation.

The moment, reported by Business Insider, captured a tension that has been building across university campuses and corporate boardrooms alike as AI continues to transform the nature of work.

What Eric Schmidt Actually Said That Made Students Boo Eric Schmidt opened with a degree of self-reflection that set an unusual tone for a commencement address. Acknowledging the unintended consequences of the technological revolution he helped build, he told graduates that the industry had not always anticipated where its creations would lead.

"We thought that we were adding stones to a cathedral of knowledge that humanity had been constructing for centuries, but the world we built turned out to be more complicated than we anticipated," Schmidt said. "The same tools that connect us also isolate us. The same platforms that gave everyone a voice, like you're using now, degraded the public square."

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The former Google Chief Executive continued: "In the years after I graduated, no one sat down and resolved to build technology that would polarize democracies and unsettle a generation of young people. That was not the plan, but it happened."

The booing grew markedly louder when Schmidt turned to artificial intelligence directly. Rather than talking over the disruption, he paused and addressed it head on.

"I know what many of you are feeling about that. I can hear you. There is a fear," Business Insider quoted Schmidt, stopping briefly as the shouts intensified. "There is a fear in your generation that the future has already been written, that the machines are coming, that the jobs are evaporating, that the climate is breaking, that politics are fractured, and that you are inheriting a mess that you did not create."

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Schmidt Called Their Fears Rational. Then He Asked Them to Act Anyway Rather than dismissing the reaction from the crowd, Schmidt validated it. He described the graduating class's anxieties as rational before pivoting to what he framed as their collective responsibility to engage with the technology rather than retreat from it.

"The question is not whether AI will shape the world. It will," Schmidt said. "The question is whether you will have shaped artificial intelligence."

The University of Arizona defended its choice of speaker, with a spokesperson telling Business Insider that Schmidt had been invited on account of his extraordinary contributions to technology and innovation.

"He helped lead Google's rise into one of the world's most influential technology companies and continues to advance research and discovery through major philanthropic and scientific initiatives, including partnerships that support important work at the University of Arizona," the spokesperson said.

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Why AI Has Become Such a Raw Nerve for This Generation of Graduates The reaction at the University of Arizona was not simply a matter of one uncomfortable speech. It reflected a broader anxiety that survey data and labour market trends have been documenting for months.

Also Read | Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt explains why the AI wave is no bubble

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the global workforce at a pace that has caught many young professionals off guard, altering the way companies screen job candidates, redefining the skills employers value, and enabling the automation of the rote tasks that have historically served as entry points for new graduates. Companies including Klarna and IBM have already conducted AI-related layoffs, and a number of firms have scaled back entry-level hiring as a direct consequence of the technology's capabilities.

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A recent Pew Research Center study found that approximately half of Americans felt the growing prevalence of AI in their daily lives left them feeling more concerned than excited, a sentiment that appeared to find vivid expression in the Arizona ceremony.

Some Students Also Planned to Boo Schmidt Over Separate Allegations Not all of the opposition directed at Schmidt on the day was about artificial intelligence. Business Insider reported that some students had planned ahead of the ceremony to boo Schmidt in connection with sexual assault allegations made against him last year.

Also Read | Former CEO Schmidt blames remote working for Google's lagging AI performance

An attorney for Schmidt told Business Insider that the accusations were "fabricated." In March, a judge ordered the suit to be settled through arbitration.

What Jensen Huang Said at Carnegie Mellon That Schmidt Did Not The contrast between Schmidt's reception and that of Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, who delivered a commencement address at Carnegie Mellon University the previous week, was notable. Huang took a markedly more optimistic line on AI and employment, arguing that the technology would expand rather than foreclose opportunity for young people.

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"AI is not likely to replace you," Huang said, directly acknowledging anxieties about the job market. “But someone using AI better than you might.”

Where Schmidt's candour about the technology's costs drew boos, Huang's framing of AI as a tool to be mastered rather than a force to be feared appeared to find a more receptive audience, reflecting the degree to which the message, as much as the subject matter, shapes how these conversations land with the generation that will live longest with the consequences.