Boosting Funding and Innovation is important
These days, we frequently hear about the winter of investments. If funding gets squeezed, how will we kickstart innovation that’s crucial to our success as a growing nation?
The Budget reflects the sentiment of young India that is confident of its place in the world. We have learnt to do more with less with AI automation, and the emphasis on Make AI work for India throws light on which way we are moving. The setting up of three centres of excellence for artificial intelligence in top educational institutions, 100 labs in engineering institutions for developing applications using 5G services, and the Agriculture Accelerator Fund in the first Budget presentation of Amrit Kaal is evidence of the government’s desire for deep integration of digital in our lives.