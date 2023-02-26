Boosting Funding and Innovation is important

Investing in startups is fraught with risks. These days, we frequently hear about the winter of investments. If funding gets squeezed, how will we kickstart innovation that’s crucial to our success as a growing nation? We can take a leaf out of the UK’s book to see how policies such as the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) and Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) make investing into startups attractive. Under the EIS, investors may avail up to 30% income tax relief on a maximum annual investment of £300,000, or £600,000 in the case of Knowledge-Intensive Companies (KICs), should company shares be held for at least three years. SEIS offers investors the opportunity to claim 50% income tax relief on up to £100,000 per year. Investment gains are also free from Capital Gains Tax and losses attract further tax relief. Such tax incentives create an enabling environment for investors. In the US, capital gains of up to $10 million are exempted from tax nets under the UCBS. Mentorship by angels is critical to growth of startups. They help entrepreneurs gain credibility and market share. We need global investments in the country, and any promotional policies should have a longer window, of let’s say, at least 10 years, so that investors too are able to have a long-term view of their investments. We need to lay out the red carpet for both global and Indian investors, and propel an even greater startup and innovation boom that will open up employment opportunities.