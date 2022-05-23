‘Bosch India prepared to win EV projects to grow’

EVs today are a very small percentage of the total turnover of what is being produced and sold. It is between 1% and 2% of the car market. However, we expect EVs to grow in India, to 30% of the total volumes by 2030 in the best-case scenario, or likely even 25%. We will participate in this transition partly through trading, then through part localization, and then full localization under the entire EV range we can do, excluding cells. Having said that for four-wheelers, it applies also to two-wheelers. In the case of two-wheelers, we acquired certain projects like the TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak. We are also prepared to make announcements on our e-three-wheeler acquisitions. So, we are prepared for two-wheelers and three-wheelers, and we are greatly prepared for four-wheelers in EVs. In the same way, we are prepared for hydrogen, which will be more applicable for M&HCVs over the next seven years or so. We will first transition to a hydrogen internal combustion engine and then to a hydrogen fuel cell EV.