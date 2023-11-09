Bottom-up stock picking made more wealth in last 12 mths: Rajat Rajgarhia

Mumbai: Nifty earnings could grow 15% in FY25, which will come on top of the 20% expected growth in the current fiscal. The growth will be led by financials which run the healthiest balance sheets not seen in the past 15 years. According to Rajat Rajgarhia, whole-time director & CEO- Institutional Equities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services , while sector outlook is important for allocation, bottom-up stock picking has been more profitable in the past year. This trend may continue in the near-medium term, especially with the expected rise in volatility leading up to assembly and national elections. Rajgarhia shared his insights with Mint’s Ram Sahgal in the preparatory to Samvat 2080 (chronology as per the Hindu calendar in northern India).

Edited excerpts:

Is this Samvat any different from the ones before ?

This Samvat has some very interesting trends, namely that the overall markets have held up very well in the past twelve months despite global interest rates ruling at over a decade high and a fragile geopolitical situation; the power of retail savings into equities is gaining further pace and the strength in the broader market exceeds that in Nifty stocks. Investors from several newer geographies are enquiring about Indian equities and this trend will get stronger.

What is your range for the market in Samvat 2080?

We think market returns will be in sync with the earnings growth of 15%. However, given the event of national elections in 2024, volatility could be high in the interim. The past year has seen large caps lagging the broader markets, which has put the risk-return profile in their favour.

What do you like most in terms of sectors and picks? Banks like HDFC have seen NIMs under pressure and technology stocks too seem to have fallen out of favour given a rate-induced slowdown expectations in US and European markets...

Financials remain the favourite. They run the best quality balance sheets, unseen in the past 15 years, and very strong RoEs (returns on equity). Autos are beginning to see volume growth with stable input prices. This sector has consolidated well over the past many years to drive performance. Consumption in select categories keeps attracting interest. Technology will still see more consolidation till the markets get visibility of the pick up in the US economy. Manufacturing is making a comeback after a decade of low growth as we see early signs of the capex cycle. Lastly, while sector outlook is key for allocation, bottom-up stock picking has made more wealth in the last 12 months, which may remain the trend in the near-medium term!

How have the results so far panned out?

The 2QFY24 result season so far has been very healthy and marginally ahead of our expectations. For the 42 Nifty companies which have declared results, earnings are up 35% versus our expectations of 30%.

Similarly, for the 185 companies which have declared results in the MOFSL coverage universe, earnings are up 58% versus our expectations of 53%. Excluding OMCs, earnings are up 35% for our coverage universe vs. expectations of 30%. Automobiles, financials and metals have driven the beat while IT and retail earnings have been relatively soft. Consumer and healthcare earnings have also come in marginally ahead of our expectations.

What’s the outlook for earnings going forward and any re-rating expected of the universe you cover?

Going forward, we expect Nifty earnings to grow 15% in FY25, on a base of 20% growth in FY24. As far as re-rating is concerned, we continue to find value in BFSI as valuations here are at a discount versus long-period average even as growth and ROE continue to remain strong.

Over the past two months, FPIs have been offloading shares that have driven down the market from mid–September highs by around 4%. They have also initiated significant bearish bets on index and stock futures. What sense are you getting about their mood?

FII flows are determined by multiple global events, which have seen headwinds led by geopolitical and US rate concerns. Moreover, valuations in select pockets in India were a bit concerning. This recent correction–both value and time-wise, has moderated valuations. In fact, Nifty is now trading at ~17x FY25 EPS, in line with its long-period average. Most FPIs we are speaking to are very positive on the long-term outlook for India, though in the near term flows will be driven by things happening beyond our control. ETFs today play a dominant role in short-term trends, and those flows can be very unpredictable.

Our macro-economic indicators seem mixed. On the one hand, we are seeing robust growth in tax collection but manufacturing is still a laggard. Also, how is private investment shaping up?

The manufacturing growth outlook is better than what we have seen in last 5-7 years. Most of the corporates are in a capex mode, though the amounts might not be very large. As the global economy recovers aiding exports and domestic demand gets better, we will see capex requirements growing up. The last few quarters have seen select consumption categories facing some slowdown, which we expect to recover in the ongoing festive season.

Retail investors have piled up mid and small-cap stocks . What is your advice for them?

This phase of the markets is very interesting. Domestic savings, be it retail or HNIs, are flowing into equities via MFs and direct investing. Monthly SIPs follow a disciplined approach, while direct investing into Mid and small caps are looking for higher returns, with a relatively shorter-term view. Historically, in uptrending markets, valuations of mid/small caps almost shoot up, driven by turnaround plays and liquidity. We think the mid-caps have a better growth outlook, in turn driving better performance in the short term. In the recent quarterly earnings also, growth trends of mid-small caps have been better than many of the frontline stocks.

Aside from equity which asset class attracts you? Is debt looking good because of peak out in rates?

We think equities remain the superior asset class to generate strong returns over a 5-year period. Corporate profit growth of 13-15% should lead to similar equity returns, assuming no change in valuations . As the country marches ahead to climb the global ranks, global flows will get stronger, which along with sustained domestic flows will keep valuations healthy. From the diversification perspective, considering that fixed income returns at current rates are good, some allocation to debt is always advisable to lock better returns, although, we would advise that the compounding magic of equities over 5-7 years will be significant over any other asset category.

Does the retail frenzy for options worry you ?

The volumes in the derivatives markets have seen a massive jump in the past three years. This has also been followed by regular margin and adequate regulatory norms. Any such leap in a segment will also see a period of consolidation, which is always good in the long term. Overall, volumes in Indian markets will continue to grow, though composition between various products may change.