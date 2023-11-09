Bottom-up stock picking made more wealth in last 12 mths: Rajat Rajgarhia
Summary
- In an interview, Rajat Rajgarhia, whole-time director & CEO- Institutional Equities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that while sector outlook is important for allocation, bottom-up stock picking has been more profitable in the past year.
Mumbai: Nifty earnings could grow 15% in FY25, which will come on top of the 20% expected growth in the current fiscal. The growth will be led by financials which run the healthiest balance sheets not seen in the past 15 years. According to Rajat Rajgarhia, whole-time director & CEO- Institutional Equities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, while sector outlook is important for allocation, bottom-up stock picking has been more profitable in the past year. This trend may continue in the near-medium term, especially with the expected rise in volatility leading up to assembly and national elections. Rajgarhia shared his insights with Mint’s Ram Sahgal in the preparatory to Samvat 2080 (chronology as per the Hindu calendar in northern India).