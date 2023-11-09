Bottom-up stock picking made more wealth in last 12 mths: Rajat Rajgarhia

What do you like most in terms of sectors and picks? Banks like HDFC have seen NIMs under pressure and technology stocks too seem to have fallen out of favour given a rate-induced slowdown expectations in US and European markets...

Financials remain the favourite. They run the best quality balance sheets, unseen in the past 15 years, and very strong RoEs (returns on equity). Autos are beginning to see volume growth with stable input prices. This sector has consolidated well over the past many years to drive performance. Consumption in select categories keeps attracting interest. Technology will still see more consolidation till the markets get visibility of the pick up in the US economy. Manufacturing is making a comeback after a decade of low growth as we see early signs of the capex cycle. Lastly, while sector outlook is key for allocation, bottom-up stock picking has made more wealth in the last 12 months, which may remain the trend in the near-medium term!