‘Bountiful monsoon signals...’: Here is what Anand Mahindra said about IMD's 'above normal' rainfall prediction
Anand Mahindra is optimistic about India's monsoon after IMD forecasted above-average rainfall. His social media post highlighted India's improved economic resilience. Historically, La Niña following El Niño brings good monsoon rains, and forecasts suggest this may hold true again this year.
Indian business magnate Anand Mahindra took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on April 16 to express his optimism regarding the recently released India Meteorological Department's (IMD) monsoon forecast. The IMD predicts a “bountiful monsoon" with rainfall exceeding 100 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA).