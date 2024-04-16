Active Stocks
Tue Apr 16 2024 15:29:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.15 -0.47%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,415.80 -3.58%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 359.40 -0.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 753.00 -0.51%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,512.65 1.18%
Business News/ Companies / People/  ‘Bountiful monsoon signals...’: Here is what Anand Mahindra said about IMD's 'above normal' rainfall prediction
BackBack

‘Bountiful monsoon signals...’: Here is what Anand Mahindra said about IMD's 'above normal' rainfall prediction

Shivangini

Anand Mahindra is optimistic about India's monsoon after IMD forecasted above-average rainfall. His social media post highlighted India's improved economic resilience. Historically, La Niña following El Niño brings good monsoon rains, and forecasts suggest this may hold true again this year.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's tweet acknowledged India's improved economic resilience in the face of fluctuating monsoon patterns. (PTI)Premium
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's tweet acknowledged India's improved economic resilience in the face of fluctuating monsoon patterns. (PTI)

Indian business magnate Anand Mahindra took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on April 16 to express his optimism regarding the recently released India Meteorological Department's (IMD) monsoon forecast. The IMD predicts a “bountiful monsoon" with rainfall exceeding 100 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA).

In his tweet, Anand Mahindra acknowledged India's improved economic resilience amidst fluctuating monsoon patterns. He said, “Although our ability to economically withstand a poor monsoon is significantly stronger than in the past, a bountiful monsoon signals the prospect of higher economic growth…"

The tweet further highlighted the role of technological advancements in improving the accuracy of weather forecasting. Anand Mahindra stated, “And thanks to technology, the @Indiametdept forecasts have been far more reliable than in the past."

This sentiment comes after the IMD's official announcement predicting a southwest monsoon season with rainfall exceeding the LPA. The IMD expects seasonal rainfall to be around 106% of the LPA, with a margin of error of +/- 5%.

Mahindra ended his tweet by declaring, “So this is outstanding news…"

Meanwhile, rating agency Crisil announced on April 16 that it expects the current moderate El Niño conditions to ease to neutral in the coming months. The agency expects La Niña conditions to develop during the second half of the monsoon season.

Relationship between El Niño and La Niña

When La Niña follows an El Niño event, it generally favours the Indian monsoon, based on 72 years of data studied by IMD.

According to the 'Rainbow Skies' report by Crisil, “The Indian Ocean Dipole (sometimes referred to as the Indian El Niño) is currently neutral; it is likely to turn positive in the second half of the monsoon season. This is another factor that is likely to benefit the Indian monsoon." 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 16 Apr 2024, 02:05 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App