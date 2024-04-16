Anand Mahindra is optimistic about India's monsoon after IMD forecasted above-average rainfall. His social media post highlighted India's improved economic resilience. Historically, La Niña following El Niño brings good monsoon rains, and forecasts suggest this may hold true again this year.

Indian business magnate Anand Mahindra took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on April 16 to express his optimism regarding the recently released India Meteorological Department's (IMD) monsoon forecast. The IMD predicts a "bountiful monsoon" with rainfall exceeding 100 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA).

In his tweet, Anand Mahindra acknowledged India's improved economic resilience amidst fluctuating monsoon patterns. He said, “Although our ability to economically withstand a poor monsoon is significantly stronger than in the past, a bountiful monsoon signals the prospect of higher economic growth…"

The tweet further highlighted the role of technological advancements in improving the accuracy of weather forecasting. Anand Mahindra stated, "And thanks to technology, the @Indiametdept forecasts have been far more reliable than in the past."

This sentiment comes after the IMD's official announcement predicting a southwest monsoon season with rainfall exceeding the LPA. The IMD expects seasonal rainfall to be around 106% of the LPA, with a margin of error of +/- 5%.

Mahindra ended his tweet by declaring, “So this is outstanding news…"

Meanwhile, rating agency Crisil announced on April 16 that it expects the current moderate El Niño conditions to ease to neutral in the coming months. The agency expects La Niña conditions to develop during the second half of the monsoon season.

Relationship between El Niño and La Niña When La Niña follows an El Niño event, it generally favours the Indian monsoon, based on 72 years of data studied by IMD.

According to the 'Rainbow Skies' report by Crisil, “The Indian Ocean Dipole (sometimes referred to as the Indian El Niño) is currently neutral; it is likely to turn positive in the second half of the monsoon season. This is another factor that is likely to benefit the Indian monsoon."

