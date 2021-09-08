Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BPCL appoints Arun Kumar Singh as CMD, VRK Gupta as director, finance

BPCL appoints Arun Kumar Singh as CMD, VRK Gupta as director, finance

BPCL appoints Arun Kumar Singh as CMD, VRK Gupta as director, finance.
1 min read . 02:12 PM IST Livemint

  • In his more than 36 years of experience in the oil & gas industry, Singh has headed business units and entities in BPCL such as retail, LPG, pipelines, supply chain optimisation

MUMBAI: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has appointed Arun Kumar Singh as chairman and managing director of the company, and Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta as director, finance.

MUMBAI: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has appointed Arun Kumar Singh as chairman and managing director of the company, and Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta as director, finance.

A mechanical engineer by qualification, Singh was earlier director (marketing) on the board of the company, holding additional charge of director (refineries) and director (finance).

A mechanical engineer by qualification, Singh was earlier director (marketing) on the board of the company, holding additional charge of director (refineries) and director (finance).

In his more than 36 years of experience in the oil & gas industry, Singh has headed business units and entities in BPCL such as retail, LPG, pipelines, supply chain optimisation, etc. He was also president (Africa & Australasia) in Bharat PetroResources Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of BPCL, engaged in exploration of oil & gas, largely overseas.

Singh is also chairman of Indraprastha Gas Ltd., a joint venture city gas distribution company, and director on the board of Bharat Gas Resources Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BPCL engaged in Natural Gas business.

Gupta, prior to his elevation to the board, was the chief financial officer of the company. He has handled various functions of finances at BPCL for over two decades now and has played critical role in strategy formulation & implementation to ensure corporate governance compliance and monitoring key internal controls.

He is also a director on the board of Fino Paytech Limited, Fino Finance Ltd, Mumbai Aviation Fuel & Farm Facility Limited, Matrix Bharat Pte Ltd. and Bharat Oman Refinery Ltd., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BPCL.

