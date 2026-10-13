B.R. Shetty seeks $15 bn from Bank of Baroda over alleged role in NMC fraud in Bombay HC

Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, founder of NMC Healthcare and UAE Exchange, has approached the Bombay High Court (HC) seeking $15 billion in damages from Bank of Baroda and several of its officials, alleging that they helped facilitate transactions linked to the financial fraud that led to the collapse of his business empire.
Shetty has sought $5 billion in direct damages, $5 billion for consequential losses, including lost business opportunities, and another $5 billion for reputational damage. The first two claims are against all defendants, while the reputational damages claim is against Bank of Baroda alone. He has also sought 18% annual interest on the amounts claimed.