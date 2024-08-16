Brian Niccol’s journey from Doritos Locos Tacos to running Starbucks
Heather Haddon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 16 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST
SummaryThe incoming Starbucks CEO made his name on bold marketing moves and operational know-how.
Adding Doritos-flavored tacos to Taco Bell’s menu helped put Brian Niccol on the map. Transforming Chipotle from a cautionary food-safety tale into an inflation-proof burrito powerhouse made him a bona fide restaurant-industry superstar.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less