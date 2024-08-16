Brian Niccol’s journey from Doritos Locos Tacos to running Starbucks

A native of Philadelphia who grew up mowing lawns as a kid, Niccol in 1995 landed a college internship at Procter & Gamble and later got hired there. As an assistant brand manager for Scope mouthwash, he was challenged to help find a way to get consumers to use Scope on the go, and the team experimented with a gum-like product that squirted the mouthwash when chewed.