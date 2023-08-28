Brightcom leadership exit: MD Suresh Reddy and CFO Narayana Raju resign from the company1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 09:38 AM IST
In a major leadership change, Brightcom Group's Chairman and MD Suresh Reddy and CFO Narayana Raju resigned from their post
In a major change of leadership role, Brightcom Group's Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Reddy and CFO Naryana Raju have resigned from their post, said the company in its stock filing on Sunday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message