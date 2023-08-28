In a major change of leadership role, Brightcom Group's Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Reddy and CFO Naryana Raju have resigned from their post, said the company in its stock filing on Sunday.

The decision was approved at the Board of Directors meeting of the company held on Sunday. Other than accepting the resignation, the board has also approved the search for an CEO and an CFO to ensure the smooth continuation of essential operations.

“Received and acknowledged resignation letters from Mr. Suresh Reddy, who was serving as the Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of the company. Received and acknowledged resignation letters from Mr. Narayana Raju, who held the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company," the company said in its stock exchange filing.