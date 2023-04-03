New Delhi: Britannia Bel Foods Private Ltd, the dairy joint venture of homegrown packaged foods company Britannia Industries, on Monday announced the appointment of Mustufa Arsiwalla as the chief marketing officer of the company.

Britannia Bel Foods is a joint venture between Britannia Industries and Bel SA, a French dairy player, to develop, manufacture and sell cheese products in India and some other countries. In India, the company sells The Laughing Cow brand of cheese. Britannia Industries holds a 51% stake in the joint venture, while Bel Group holds 49%. The JV is set to accelerate Britannia and Bel’s play in the branded cheese market in India.

Arsiwalla was erstwhile marketing group manager of Bel Groupe.

He will lead the company’s marketing function, including portfolio and brand strategy, activation and Integrated communication, and innovation, Britannia Bel Foods said in a statement on Monday.

Arsiwalla comes with over 17 years of experience, having worked across categories such as foods, personal care, and over-the-counter products. He has worked in the packed consumer goods industry with brands such as Frooti, Ferrero Rocher, and Kinder Joy. “Over the last 3.5 years, Mustufa has had an incredible opportunity to be part of the phenomenal growth story and work with the Bel India and global team to build The Laughing Cow business and brand in India," the company said announcing his appointment.

Bel sells cheese under brands such as The Laughing Cow, Boursin and Kiri etc. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. For Britannia the joint venture will help it become a total foods company and expand its presence beyond the core biscuit category.