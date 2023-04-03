Britannia Bel Foods appoints Mustufa Arsiwalla as CMO1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 01:51 PM IST
Arsiwalla comes with over 17 years of experience, having worked across categories such as foods, personal care, and over-the-counter products. He has worked in the packed consumer goods industry with brands such as Frooti, Ferrero Rocher, and Kinder Joy
New Delhi: Britannia Bel Foods Private Ltd, the dairy joint venture of homegrown packaged foods company Britannia Industries, on Monday announced the appointment of Mustufa Arsiwalla as the chief marketing officer of the company.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×