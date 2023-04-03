Britannia Bel Foods appoints Mustufa Arsiwalla as CMO

Arsiwalla comes with over 17 years of experience, having worked across categories such as foods, personal care, and over-the-counter products. He has worked in the packed consumer goods industry with brands such as Frooti, Ferrero Rocher, and Kinder Joy. “Over the last 3.5 years, Mustufa has had an incredible opportunity to be part of the phenomenal growth story and work with the Bel India and global team to build The Laughing Cow business and brand in India," the company said announcing his appointment.