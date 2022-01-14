NEW DELHI : Packaged foods company Britannia Industries Limited on Friday announced the appointment of Amit Doshi as the company’s chief marketing officer effective 17th January 2022.

Doshi succeeds Vinay Subramanyam who left the company in December 2021. In his last assignment, Doshi was director, marketing, Lenovo (India and South Asia). He has also worked with Perfetti Van Melle and Britannia in the past. He comes with over 17 years of experience in brand marketing, sales, and customer development.

“I am happy to welcome Amit back to the Britannia family. Amit’s cross-sectoral marketing experience will be valuable in taking our innovation mindset to the next level and building consumer delight. I thank Vinay for his invaluable contribution in building purposive brands especially during the difficult times of the last 2 years, and wish him the very best in his endeavours," Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia Industries said.

Britannia manufactures brands such as Good Day, Tiger, NutriChoice, Milk Bikis and Marie Gold. The company’s product portfolio includes biscuits, bread, cakes, rusk, and dairy products including cheese, beverages, milk and yoghurt.

