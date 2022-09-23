Britannia Industries appoints Rajneet Kohli as CEO, Varun Berry new executive VC

“I am delighted to welcome Rajneet to Britannia. His experience of building high performance businesses and profitable brands is strongly aligned to our vision of becoming a Responsible Global Total Foods Company. Rajneet’s proven track record of scaling up businesses and building highly engaged teams makes him a perfect fit for the Organization. I look forward to partnering with Rajneet to lead us to the next phase of growth," Varun Berry, Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director said in a statement on Friday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}