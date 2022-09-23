Britannia Industries appoints Rajneet Kohli as CEO, Varun Berry new executive VC

Britannia Industries appoints Rajneet Kohli as CEO, Varun Berry new executive VC2 min read . 07:23 PM IST
Packaged foods company Britannia Industries appointed Rajneet Kohli as the new CEO, elevates Varun Berry to Executive Vice-Chairman & MD
Packaged foods company Britannia Industries Ltd., on Friday announced the appointment of Rajneet Singh Kohli as the company’s Chief Executive Officer with effect from 26th September.
Meanwhile, Varun Berry, the company’s current managing director, has been appointed as Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of at the cookie maker with immediate effect. Kohli will report to Berry.
“I am delighted to welcome Rajneet to Britannia. His experience of building high performance businesses and profitable brands is strongly aligned to our vision of becoming a Responsible Global Total Foods Company. Rajneet’s proven track record of scaling up businesses and building highly engaged teams makes him a perfect fit for the Organization. I look forward to partnering with Rajneet to lead us to the next phase of growth," Varun Berry, Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director said in a statement on Friday.
Kohli joins Britannia from food services company Jubilant FoodWorks (JFL). In a career spanning over two decades—Kohli has held various positions including in Asian Paints and Coca-Cola.
In a filing to the exchanges on Friday, the maker of Good Day cookies and Tiger biscuits—said the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Rajneet Singh Kohli, as additional and whole-time director and chief executive officer designated as executive director and chief executive officer w.e.f 26th September, 2022 subject to approval of the shareholders of the company. The board also approved the appointment of Varun Berry, Managing Director as executive vice‐chairman of the company with immediate effect.
For the year ended 31 March 2022—the company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹13,371.62 crore.
Berry was appointed as Managing Director of the company for a period of five years with effect from 1 April 2014 to 31 March 2019. Then, in a board meeting held on 15 May 2018, the board further approved the re-appointment of Berry as its managing director for a period of five years with effect from 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2024.
Kohli added, “As one of India’s leading food companies with over a 100-year legacy, Britannia has an exceptional track record of innovation and serving consumers with exemplary standards. I feel privileged and am truly excited for what lies ahead of us at Britannia."