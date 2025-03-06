Britannia Industries announced on Thursday, March 6 that the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Director Rajneet Singh Kohli has resigned. Kohli will be relieved from services on March 14, 2025, his last working day at the FMCG company.

The top executive said in his resignation letter that he has resigned to pursue an external opportunities. He was appointed as the CEO of the company on September 26, 2022.

"The Board of Directors of the Company vide Circular Resolution passed today i.e., 6th March, 2025 has noted the resignation of Mr. Rajneet Singh Kohli and he shall be relieved from the services of the Company w.e.f close of business hours on 14th March, 2025," said the company. In February, Britannia CMO Amit Doshi resigned from his position after a three-years tenure at the biscuit maker.

Kohli joined as Britannia's CEO in September 2022 and previously held leadership roles at Domino's India, run by Jubilant Foodworks, Asian Paints and Coca-Cola Co. The company beat third-quarter profit estimates in February as it benefitted from price hikes and a rebound in rural demand.

Britannia, which sells 'Jim Jam' and 'The company, which sells 'Jim Jam' and 'NutriChoice' biscuits, reported a five per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹582 crore for the three months ended December 31.