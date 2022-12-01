Britannia to scale cheese biz fivefold with French partner

Berry said the company may explore more such partnerships in the packaged foods business. “The answer is yes," he said. “The world is at a stage where any company on its own has a right to succeed, but with a relevant partner, the right to succeed multiplies many fold. It worked for Chipita; it took us some time to fine tune that product for the Indian market, but it’s doing extremely well as we speak, and I am 100% sure that the philosophy will work for cheese as well," he added.