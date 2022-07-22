‘Broadcom intends to make VMware its flagship brand’

Both (Dell and Broadcom) are great companies in their own right with very different operating models. In the case of Dell, there was a significant synergy in the product categories. The engineering interchange between the two companies was very deep. We build joint products. Like VMware, Dell also has a very broad customer base across a large range of organizations and countries. In the case of Broadcom, that is not going to be the case. Even their software business is constrained to 400-500 customers whereas we have 300,000 customers. Also, they’re not building systems but semiconductors. So, I expect fewer product synergies than we had with Dell.