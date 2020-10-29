Brookfield promotes Anuj Ranjan to head Europe, Asia private equity

Brookfield Asset Management Inc., the Canadian investment firm, promoted Anuj Ranjan to oversee its private equity business for Europe and Asia Pacific.

Ranjan, Managing Partner, CEO South Asia and Middle East, is taking on the new responsibilities in addition to his current role as chief executive officer for South Asia and the Middle East, a representative for Brookfield confirmed in response to Bloomberg queries. He will also work to build Brookfield’s relationships with large companies and families globally.

Ranjan, Managing Partner, CEO South Asia and Middle East, is taking on the new responsibilities in addition to his current role as chief executive officer for South Asia and the Middle East, a representative for Brookfield confirmed in response to Bloomberg queries. He will also work to build Brookfield's relationships with large companies and families globally.

The dealmaker will work out of London and Dubai starting from next year.

Ranjan joined Brookfield in 2006 and moved from Toronto to Mumbai in 2009, where he helped build the firm’s business in the South Asian country, according to his LinkedIn profile. He moved to Dubai in 2016 to further expand the asset manager’s business in the Middle East.

Ranjan has overseen $20 billion of the firm’s investment in India for assets including telecom towers, toll roads and commercial real estate. The firm last month proceeded with its plans to list its real estate investment trust in Mumbai that could raise as much as 38 billion rupees ($515 million).

Last week, Brookfield agreed to buy 12.5 million square feet of rent-yielding commercial properties from a local developer for $2 billion in one of India’s biggest real estate deals on record.

