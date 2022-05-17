Stock exchange BSE on Tuesday announced that its board at meeting held today has approved the appointment of S. S. Mundra, Public Interest Director as the Chairman of the board of directors of the company, subject to approval of SEBI.

Currently on the Board of BSE, Subhash Sheoratan or S.S. Mundra retired as Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 30th July 2017 after completing a stint of three years. Prior to that, the last position held by him was as Chairman and Managing Director of Bank of Baroda from where he superannuated in July 2014.

In a banking career spanning over four decades, Mundra held several important positions including that of Executive Director of Union Bank of India, Chief Executive of Bank of Baroda (European Operations) amongst others. He also served as RBI’s nominee on the Financial Stability Board (G20 Forum) and its various committees. Mundra was also the Vice-chair of OECD’s International Network on Financial Education (INFE).

Mundra, a Post Graduate from University of Poona, is a Fellow Member of Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (FIIB). Amity University has conferred the Degree of Doctor of Philosophy (D.Phil.), Honoris Causa, upon Mundra, in recognition of his services in the field of banking and related areas.