Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget 2024 on February 1. With only a few hours left for the Budget presentation, Pune Gas' Executive Director Jesal Sampat opens up about his expectations from the Budget in an interaction with LiveMint. Edited excerpts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) Why did you venture only into providing solutions for industrial and commercial gas users across India? Pune Gas's strategic focus on industrial and commercial gas users is rooted in our specialised knowledge and expertise tailored to address the unique needs and challenges faced by these sectors. We recognise that applications in industrial and commercial settings demand a more sophisticated and customised approach due to the inherent complexity and diversity compared to residential usage of liquified petroleum gas (LPG).

In India, only 10% of LPG is used in the industrial and commercial segment, which is notably lower than the global average of about 25%. This underscores the untapped opportunities within this sector in the Indian market, and Pune Gas is poised to leverage its expertise to contribute to the expansion and development of this crucial segment, fostering economic growth and sustainability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) What is the most basic issue you face when dealing with clients? The fundamental challenge we encounter when dealing with clients, particularly in the industrial and commercial sectors, is often a lack of awareness and technical know-how regarding LPG. Clients may not fully comprehend the safety protocols associated with LPG usage, leading to unsafe practices. Educating clients on the proper storage, handling, and usage of LPG is crucial for preventing accidents and ensuring compliance with safety regulations. Additionally, a lack of knowledge can result in inefficient gas usage, leading to increased costs and reduced operational efficiency.

3) You claim to introduce India’s first compact LPG system for LOT-type LPG cylinders. What is it? In October 2023, Pune Gas proudly unveiled the LPGenius, the World's First Smart LPG System. This groundbreaking innovation is designed to revolutionise LPG management for commercial users, particularly in the HoReCa industry. This compact LPG system offers a comprehensive solution to meet the diverse needs of commercial LPG users, marking a significant leap forward in the efficiency and convenience of LPG utilisation.

4) Your firm recently formed a joint venture – Lanka Gastech – with 3DH Group of Sri Lanka. What's more in the pipeline? Pune Gas's recent joint venture, Lanka Gastech, with the 3DH Group of Sri Lanka, represents a strategic move towards expanding our influence and accessibility throughout the Indian sub-continent, particularly on an industrial scale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Our immediate goal is to bring our latest innovation, LPGenius, to customers across the length and breadth of the country, ensuring that every corner benefits from this cutting-edge LPG management system.

Simultaneously, our vision extends beyond borders as we plan to take our proven products and solutions to other neighbouring and developing countries, particularly those in the global south.

5) What are your expectations from the interim budget 2024? Our expectations from the interim budget 2024 revolve around key areas crucial for economic growth and sustainability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We anticipate provisions for better infrastructure, improving air quality throughout India, and measures for a swifter business ecosystem.

