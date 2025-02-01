‘Budget 2025 has hit perfect note’: Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal hails tax reforms, says ‘spirit of tax reform is...’

Vedanta Ltd chairman Anil Agarwal praised Budget 2025 for reducing the tax burden on incomes up to 24 lakh. He called it a perfect move for boosting manufacturing and mining sectors

Updated1 Feb 2025, 04:52 PM IST
Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Resources Ltd has welcomed the announcements made in Union Budget 2025.(REUTERS file photo)

Lauding the central government's move to reduce tax burden for incomes up to 12 lakh, Vedanta Ltd chairman Anil Agarwal, on Saturday said that the Budget 2025 has “hit the perfect note”. 

Underlining that Budget 2025 has “stimulated the perfect jugalbandi of robust consumption growth and accelerated investment,” Anil Agarwal added that announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will provide a “very big boost to manufacturing and mining.”

“I am delighted that mining is one of the 6 domains identified for transformational reforms over the next 5 years. Along with mining, agriculture is also a priority, particularly with the goal of achieving self-sufficiency in areas like edible oils,” he added in his social media post on X. 

‘Mining, agriculture, manufacturing can create millions of jobs’

The founder of the mining major stressed the importance of sectors like minning, agriculture, and manufacturing in boosting domestic production, global trade and employment opportunities.

“Mining, agriculture, manufacturing (including electronics, which is a thrust area for the government) can all help increase domestic production, reduce imports and create millions of good jobs in India,” he added in the post. 

‘Budget 2025 will stimulate perfect jugalbandi’

While congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Anil Agarwal said that the visionary Budget “has stimulated the perfect jugalbandi of robust consumption growth and accelerated investment - the keys to a Viksit Bharat.”

Union Budget 2025 tax relief 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced people earning annual income up to 12 lakh will not require to pay taxes. As per the Budget 2025 announcement, there will be no tax on incomes up to 12 lakh ( 12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers with a basic deduction of 75,000). The new tax slabs will significantly lower middle-class taxes and boost consumption and savings.

First Published:1 Feb 2025, 04:52 PM IST
