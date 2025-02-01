‘Budget 2025 has hit perfect note’: Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal hails tax reforms, says ‘spirit of tax reform is...’

Lauding the central government's move to reduce tax burden for incomes up to ₹12 lakh, Vedanta Ltd chairman Anil Agarwal, on Saturday said that the Budget 2025 has “hit the perfect note”.

Underlining that Budget 2025 has “stimulated the perfect jugalbandi of robust consumption growth and accelerated investment,” Anil Agarwal added that announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will provide a “very big boost to manufacturing and mining.”

“I am delighted that mining is one of the 6 domains identified for transformational reforms over the next 5 years. Along with mining, agriculture is also a priority, particularly with the goal of achieving self-sufficiency in areas like edible oils,” he added in his social media post on X.

‘Mining, agriculture, manufacturing can create millions of jobs’ The founder of the mining major stressed the importance of sectors like minning, agriculture, and manufacturing in boosting domestic production, global trade and employment opportunities.

“Mining, agriculture, manufacturing (including electronics, which is a thrust area for the government) can all help increase domestic production, reduce imports and create millions of good jobs in India,” he added in the post.

‘Budget 2025 will stimulate perfect jugalbandi’ While congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Anil Agarwal said that the visionary Budget “has stimulated the perfect jugalbandi of robust consumption growth and accelerated investment - the keys to a Viksit Bharat.”

