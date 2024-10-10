Business and political leaders pay tribute as Ratan Tata passes away

Political and business leaders across India Inc. expressed their sorrow after Ratan Tata, the former chairman of the Tata group, passed away at the age of 86.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a late night tweet mourned the loss of the industrialist. He said, “Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses.”

“His contribution went far beyond the boardroom,” he wrote. The PM continued the thread, recalling his interactions with Tata.

Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata, left, and Chief Minister of Gujarat state Narendra Modi gesture before rolling out the first Tata Nano from the new Nano plant in Sanand, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Ahmadabad, India, Wednesday, June 2, 2010.

Fellow business tycoons including, Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani, Adani Group’s Gautam Adani, Google’s Sundar Pichai, Founder and Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak, also took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their condolences.

Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group wrote on X, “India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path.”

Tata had previously clarified in a post on X on October 7 that he was undergoing age-related medical check-ups and that rumors circulating about his health were unfounded.

The Padma Vibhushan awardee was in intensive care at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital, where he passed away. The Tata group issued an official statement at 11:56 pm last night that Tata had passed away.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, also paid his respects. The Birla and Tata families were said to be close.

“Ratan Tata epitomised the finest ideals of the storied Tata Group. Through his career and actions, he unfailingly demonstrated that business, at its best, is both a vehicle for economic strength and a catalyst for societal progress. His decisions have impacted lives and industries far beyond financial metrics,” he wrote in a tweet.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, also wrote on X to express his grief following the news.“ I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata.”

“India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position,” he said.

Tata's remains will be taken to the NCPA Lawns, Nariman Point, Mumbai at 10:30 am today, for the public to pay their last respects and homage to the departed industrialist.

The Chairman of the State Bank of India, C.S. Shetty, issued a statement talking about SBI’s close relationship with Tata.

“SBI shared a deep relationship with Shri Tata, whose support for the banking sector and financial inclusion greatly influenced our initiatives,” Shetty said. “His partnership helped drive economic growth and community development.”

Rishad Premji, the chairman of Wipro called Tata an “extraordinary man” who elevated India’s presence on a global stage and institutionalised philanthropy.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, along with political leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Nitin Gadkari, Mamata Banerjee, and Amit Shah also poured in tributes on X following the news.

Airbus India also announced that it has cancelled its event scheduled for today to launch its new headquarters in India and South Asia as a mark of respect for Tata.

Tata took over as the Chairman of Tata Sons in March 1991 and retired on December 28, 2012. During his tenure, the Tata Group's turnover grew to $100 billion in 2011-12 from $1.2 billion ( ₹10,000 crore) in 1991.