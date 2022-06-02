‘Business travel has seen a big bang return’

We have witnessed an increase in hotel rates on the back of demand. Sterling Holiday Resorts, a group company, is reflective of this phenomenon. The average room rates have gone up by nearly 30% from pre-pandemic levels. Occupancy rates are running at 70%. While occupancy in the December quarter was obviously higher than the March quarter, the reality is that in the March quarter, resorts were open for approximately 45 days due to the Omicron wave. Despite that, the occupancy rates and turnover came in relatively close to the previous quarter. Sterling Holiday Resorts has been profitable since March 2021.