‘Business travel is not going to be as big as earlier’

So, what used to be a business requirement—travel to meet somebody face-to-face—which is expensive, and uses a lot of time, we don’t have to do that as much anymore. I know there are a lot of companies that say, ‘Hey, I don’t need to spend all that money to send that person from New York to New Delhi, that’s a long trip and it’s really expensive. Let’s not do that. Let’s just do it like this’.