Businesses finding it tough to accomplish net zero goal, says EY's Amy Brachio

New Delhi: As businesses have embarked on ambitious energy transition plans in line with global climate targets, Amy Brachio, global vice chair for sustainability at EY, has said that corporates are finding tough to meet their transition goals amid a challenging global scenario, economic slowdown and high inflation.

In an interview, the EY executive said in a bid to overcome these obstacles, companies would have to integrate sustainability with their corporate strategy.

"You've got economic uncertainty, you've got inflation depending on the market that you operate in. You've got supply chain challenges, geopolitical issues; sustainability is having to be tackled in the construct of all of that. It is a long-term problem, requiring long-term solutions, and companies have to meet short-term metrics. So, we were seeing more pressure on commitments and actions," she said.

She added: “I think that there are two different ways to interpret it. One, it is a challenging environment and organizations are finding it harder to meet the commitments than they had anticipated originally. The other is that a lot of the easier steps have been taken."

A study conducted by EY, 2023 Sustainable Value Study had in November shown a fall in the average reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to 20% from 30% reported in 2022.

Observing that after the initial steps, businesses are now getting to the harder components for reducing emissions. Brachio further said they now see the interdependencies involved.

“For example, we’ve seen a number of commitments with respect to making sure that you are powering your real estate and your offices on renewable energy. If the location that you’re operating in has not kept pace with what it would need to access renewable energy. you run into a challenge," she said.

She further said that companies now realize that it would be harder to accomplish the transition journey, but emphasized that it is the actually the “recognition of the complexity of the challenge" for which companies have plans in place.

The EY executive was of the view that efforts to achieve sustainability cannot be stand-alone efforts and need to be integrated with the corporate strategy of companies.

“It can’t be something that stands alone. And so, when you think about it (sustainability) through that lens, you think about what you have to comply with, what are the risks to your operations that could slow you down and impact your operational results, reputation risk issues that you need to consider, all of that. Then how does your product mix look? And is it a product mix that is going to withstand time?"

Citing examples of automobile and shipping industries, she said that the auto sector is witnessing a shift towards electric vehicles and ship makers are also looking at ships operating on clean fuels.

She said that the transition provides opportunities for businesses to grow and differentiate from competition.

On the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, held during November-December, she said that the decisions including the $700-million loss and damage Fund would go a long way in achieving ambitious climate targets.

The purpose of the fund is to assist developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change in responding to economic and non-economic loss and damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change, including extreme weather events and slow onset events.

She, however noted that the loss and damage fund is more of a recognition towards the concerns of the developing countries in their fight against climate change. Brachio also said that there would be requirement of more funds towards the intended goal of supporting developing nations in case of adverse effects of climate change.

“I think there was a genuine sense of hope when you had a meaningful action on a topic that has been so challenging in the past. I think there was also recognition that the funding set aside is not going to be the funding needed holistically to solve the problem, but would be a good start. It has to be higher but you have to start someplace," she said.

